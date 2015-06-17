Everything you love to hate about Florida is proudly on display at this Gulf of Mexico beach bar almost on top of the Florida/Alabama border (but fully in Florida). Bikinis abound; inhibitions do not. The bar is legendary for its annual April Interstate Mullet Toss, which sees regulars throwing fish (not hair) across the state line. The sprawling complex has outdoor patios overlooking the glassy Gulf, a tented stage, and indoor bars. “It’s a religious experience, not a beach bar,” says Mike Houser of Atlanta, who has visited on several occasions, “I’ve never seen the Flora-Bama empty, it’s always packed with characters. Anything goes. I’ve seen superheros, Santa, scantily clad women, midgets, sombreros, bathrobes, mermaids, crazy wigs, and even Elvis.” Lynyrd Skynyrd cover bands, flowing booze, and bras hanging from the ceiling—that’s the Bama.

Feet from the water: 100 feet

The regulars: Frat boys, fishermen, strippers, runaways, accountants, hunters, fugitives, mayors, and plenty of men comfortable with the term “outlaw country”

What to order: A frozen coffee-esque concoction with Kahlua and rum called the Bushwacker