Joe’s Rum Hut, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

There are plenty more famous beach bars in the USVI and BVI, but for a chill time with some locals it’s hard to trump this Fruit Loops-hued tiki bar on Cruz Bay Beach about a minute’s walk from St. John’s ferry dock. Rock, country, and reggae music spill into the street, and patrons often space out their drinks with a swim. “I always recommend to go for the daily you-call-it happy hour,” says Mike Messeroff, who lived on St. John for a year. “Anything you can dream up—beer, liquor drinks, frozen cocktails—is three bucks, including top shelf. Incredible.”

Feet from the water: 15 feet

The regulars: Off-duty dive instructors and just-arrived home renters

What to order: A simple Mojito made very quickly