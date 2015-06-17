Escape Cancun and the Senor Frogs crowd for this bolt hole about an hour south along the Riviera Maya in North Akumal. With sand for a floor and the crystal clear Gulf of Mexico always in eye- or ear-shot, the bar’s good life mantra gets distilled in the form of margaritas with the perfect bite of fresh lime and Don Julio that goes down as smoothly as the sun sinking into Half Moon Bay. Day of the Dead décor and swings at the bar are the perfect backdrop for day drinking. “There’s even a tree house table built about 15 feet up in a palm tree where you can have your drinks and look out over the bay,” says Jason Couvillion, who owns a local travel agency and recommends the bar to clients.

Feet from the water: 20 feet

The regulars: Americans expats and European backpackers

What to order: The classic Margarita is a staple, but try La Buena Vida, made with Bailey’s, Kahlua, coconut cream, and Grand Marnier.