Mr. X’s Shiggidy Shack, St. Kitts

Fresh Caribbean spiny lobster is inevitably sizzling on the grill when Mr. X‘s bartender ignites the Thursday night bonfire, casting long shadows across Frigate Bay. “It’s the perfect relief for travelers seeking relief from artificial resort environments,” says Robert Cole of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Limbo dancers shimmy beneath poles set aflame, live soca music—a calypso style incorporating Indian musical instruments—blasts from colorful shacks on the beach and locals shake their booties alongside tourists up for a good time.

Feet from the water: 30 feet

The regulars: Members of the local Hash House Harriers club and tourists from the nearby Marriott

What to order: A potent rum drink dubbed the Shiggidy Jig is the house special.