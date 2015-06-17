Mucky Duck, Captiva Island, Florida

Smack on the sugar white sand of Captiva Island, this British-style bar that opened in the mid-1970s has a neighborhood beach vibe and attracts snowbirds, locals, and vacationing families. There’s darts and a big bar inside, but the beachside picnic tables make a better evening perch. Come sunset, join the crowds to send off the Florida sun as it sinks into the Gulf of Mexico while enjoying a frosty beer (there are 16 on tap and more by the bottle) and a plate of crab cakes.

Feet from the water: 60 feet

The regulars: CEOs sporting flip flops

What to order: Mucky Duck Ale, a red lager