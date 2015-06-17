A classic California beach town bar, Mutt’s packs ’em in from 7:00 am, when the first breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros are served, until 4:00 p.m., when locals tend to leave the beach. “The food is great, the beer is better, and Newport Beach is right in front of you,” says Jason Jepson, who called the town home for 15 years. “Get in the ocean after eating the wings because you will get dirty.” Jepson also recommends a concoction called the Trailer Trash Iced Tea, an oversized beverage that brightens up PBR with a lemon juice and ice. “The place goes crazy,” says Jepson of Mutt’s, “it’s wall-to-wall with amazing ladies and all-around fun people.”

Feet from the water: 120 feet

The regulars: Beach babes and the boys who love them

What to order: Trailer Trash Iced Tea