For a classic California experience, head to this pelican and seagull-surrounded bar on the Redondo Beach Pier that’s crowned with an iconic hexagon-shapped crowsnest for 360-degree ocean views. Old Tony’s has been around since 1952, and hundreds of autographed celebrity photos and cushy retro booths attest to that fact. Snag a stool at the circular bar to watch sea otters frolic and catch views that stretch along the coast from Santa Monica in the north to the Palos Verdes Peninsula down south. Sunset goes well with cocktails and perhaps an appetizer or two, but you’ll want to stick to the drinks menu.

Feet from the water: 10 feet (straight down)

The regulars: Off-duty flight attendants, Latino families, and salty dog beach bums.

What to order: A Mai Tai served in a kitschy souvenir glass