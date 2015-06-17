A hodgepodge of thatched palm and driftwood that looks poised to be blown to smithereens in the next hurricane, the Pelican Bar—accessed by a 20 minute ride on a fisherman’s skiff from Treasure Beach—is a genuine Jamaican experience. Dreadlocked locals play dominoes while tourists down Red Stripes between stints of snorkeling along the shallow sandbar surrounding the actual bar. Call ahead and they’ll have a feast of king fish and Caribbean spiny lobster grilling for you when you arrive.

Feet from the water: 0 feet

The regulars: American tourists on the lam from their all-inclusives

What to order: The menu doesn’t matter. You’re getting a Red Stripe.