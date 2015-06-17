You can admire the largest of Oregon’s Haystack Rocks with a cold one in hand on the deck of this Pacific City brewpub. Dory fisherman push their boats out past the shore break and surfers ply the waves while you tuck into beer-paired dishes, including fish and chips made with fresh cod that works perfectly with a Kiwanda Cream Ale. The brewery’s operations have moved to nearby Tilamook, but a few seasonal varieties are still brewed on site. When the swells roll in, the views of the Kiwanda Cape are particularly jaw-dropping.

Feet from water: 300 feet

The regulars: Locals in winter, skinny-jeaned daytrippers from Portland in summer.

What to order: Silverspot IPA, an English-style pale ale