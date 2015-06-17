This former summer camp turned atmospheric hangout on the edge of Lake Montauk is filled with swings, lawn chairs, and outdoor ping pong tables. “The dance floor plays great eighties and nineties hits and there’s also a great bonfire area that is really casual with tiki lanterns,” says Emily Feng, a Manhattanite and summer weekend regular. The food is as good as the pricy cocktails and people watching. Don’t miss the white clam pizza.

Feet from the water: 20 feet

The regulars: Late-20s young professionals from Manhattan

What to order: Agave Sandbar Margarita, spiked with St. Germain and chili