Talon Lodge Beach Bar, Sitka, Alaska

Alaska’s only open-air beach bar sits on a particularly photogenic private island in a relentlessly attractive state. The island happens to boast one of the few natural sand beaches in all of Southeast Alaska and is accessed by a 15-minute boat ride or a very brief hop in a seaplane. Chill on the outdoor deck overlooking the ocean and sip cocktails spiked with herbs grown in the onsite garden. Make sure to keep an eye trained on the Inside Passage. “Guests are often treated to whales swimming by, sea otters, sea lions, seals, and a host of bald eagles who patrol the island,” says Phil Younger, the lodge’s owner.

Feet from the water: 30 feet

The regulars: Serious anglers and seaplane captains

What to order: Talon Tini made with raspberries fresh from the garden