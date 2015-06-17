The Shanty, Cape Charles, Virginia

Way down south along Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles in artsy beach town full of characters. On any given summer night, they converge at the Shanty for live music, beer, banter, and some of the tastiest crab cakes and oyster po’boys around. Fronting the local marina and just a few hundred feet from the beach, the bar has a huge patio overlooking the water. “Everyone has a view of the spectacular sunsets here—you cannot beat them,” says Sunny Trippel, who lives nearby. “It’s literally a shanty, with a shipwrecked dinghy outside the front door, a high-ceilinged tin roof and a concrete floor. Absolutely hip in a shore kind of way.”

Feet from the water: 0 feet

The regulars: Locals with names like Freshwater Frank and D.C. weekenders

What to order: Piña Colada