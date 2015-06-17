You’ll run into everyone from roughnecks to oil execs knocking back dirt-cheap drinks on the covered patio at Woody’s. “The bar is full of long-haired, leathered-up bikers playing darts and pounding beers, and the choppers are lined up as far as the eye can see, but the location—right on the shore in Galveston—makes it a prime location for surfers and tourists as well,” says Houston writer Angelica Leicht, “Whether you’re barefoot and sandy or sporting a leather vest and tattoos, it’s damn near impossible to feel out of place.”

Feet from the water: 5 feet to the lagoon; 100 feet to the ocean

The regulars: Men wearing anything from leather jackets to polos and women in bikinis

What to order: Chilly Willy, made with Southern Comfort, Smirnoff, and Blue Curacao