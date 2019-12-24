Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Believe it or not, if you order by 3 pm today, December 24 and select “Pick Up In-Store,” you still have time to nab this perfect last-minute holiday gift at Macy’s. But the clock is ticking, so order right now! This Coravin Model One System is normally $200, but it’s on sale for just $139. Order it now, pick it up today, and you can bring it to Christmas dinner tomorrow! It’s the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

Everyone pops a few bottles of wine at Christmas dinner. You’ll the hero of this year’s gathering by showing up with the Coravin Model One. Simply insert the device through the cork and pour! No more busted corks—and no more spoiled wines. The Coravin keeps the bottle drinkable for longer.

Whether you’re bringing red or white (or both!), Coravin gives your Christmas party the complete freedom to enjoy wine on its own terms. With a friendly and functional design, the Coravin Model One Wine System lets you pour wine effortlessly without removing the cork, so you can enjoy the rest of the bottle another day. And of course, it makes the perfect last-minute holiday gift for any wine enthusiast in your family.

How does it work? The Coravin Wine Needle is specially designed to be gentle on your corks and pour wine quickly and smoothly. Soft-touch grips mean an easy-to-squeeze clamp that fits around most any bottleneck, ensuring a secure hold and an effortless pour. The capsule-loading chamber creates the perfect amount of force for an airtight seal, ensuring no gas escapes. And premium Coravin Capsules contain more than 99.99 percent pure argon gas, to protect the remaining wine from oxidation.

Best of all, the Model One includes two Coravin Capsules, so you can pour up to 30 glasses at Christmas dinner. If you want to bring more Capsules, but another two-pack here. Just don’t forget to click “Pick Up At Store” so you have back-ups for Christmas dinner!

The Coravin Model One Wine System ($139; was $200) comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. So you know it’s a quality product. and you can get replacement Capsules at Macy’s, Amazon, or any reputable wine store that carries the Coravin.

So be the hero of Christmas dinner this year. Just order the Coravin Model One—or thousands of last-minute gift items!—at Macy’s by 3 pm on Christmas Eve, and select “Pick Up At Store” to collect your purchase at your local Macy’s location. It’s the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

Get It: Save $61 on the Coravin Model One Wine System ($139; was $200) at Macy’s by 3 pm today!

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!