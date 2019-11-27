These 5 Rare Dewar’s Single Malts Are On Sale This Month

Aberfeldy 18 Year Double Cask

This whisky’s gorgeous dark color is a clue to the richness you’ll find on the nose: tons of dark molasses and nutty fruitcake notes. It’s a sherry bomb to be sure. The sherry cask finish has loaded it with salted caramel and dark chocolate. It’s dry and mouth-coating, but even-keeled thanks to those rich dessert flavors. Overall impression: bright and lovely.

[$200; select retailers]

