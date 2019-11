Aberfeldy 19 Single Cask

Aberfeldy 19 expresses cola-like syrupy sweetness with hints of fruit on the nose. On the palate, the whisky’s texture takes center stage. It’s an oily, lush dram with a surprising amount of spice. The initial candy sweetness subsides into an inky, lush dry sherry syrup.

[$200; select retailers]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!