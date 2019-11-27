These 5 Rare Dewar’s Single Malts Are On Sale This Month

Aberfeldy 24 Single Cask

The nose on this whisky is more modest than its siblings, showing mostly white raisiny sweetness with a few fresh heather notes. On the palate that heather starts a chain reaction of unexpected flavors. It’s spicy, with tons of tannin and green hints of herbaceousness, with a low rumble of smoke buzzing throughout the whole experience. It’s a subtle dram but a delicious one nonetheless.

[$300; select retailers]

