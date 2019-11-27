These 5 Rare Dewar’s Single Malts Are On Sale This Month

Craigellachie 19 Year Single Cask

As one of the most complex single malts in this collection, Craigellachie 19 Single Cask is loaded with caramel. You’ll pick up candied lemon peel on the nose, and pineapple, stone fruit, syrupy vanilla, and just a bit of oak spice on the palate to bring things to a crescendo. The dram’s one “flaw” is that it lacks that telltale sulfur presence Craigellachie is known for.

[$200; select retailers]

