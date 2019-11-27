These 5 Rare Dewar’s Single Malts Are On Sale This Month

Craigellachie 23 Year Single Cask

The first notes you’ll notice are pencil shavings and struck matches on the nose. On the palate, the sulfur persists, backed by a lush sweetness that recalls buttered cornbread. Interestingly, that buttered cornbread turns darker on the finish, where it takes on more of a slightly burnt popcorn note, followed by hints of cooked pineapple and baking spices. It’s bold, complex, unique, and beautiful.

[$300; select retailers]

