How many times have you been en route to a friend’s holiday soirée or a big family gathering when you remember you didn’t make a liquor store run? Every time? Instead of running in and blindly grabbing a pinot noir or whatever sparkling wine is chilled in the fridge, go in with a strategy. This way you won’t walk out with a mediocre bottle of vino that feels more like an afterthought than a kind gesture.

It’s not complicated. You don’t have to become an overnight expert. Just bookmark this story. We’ve compiled a list of the best wines that hit the right balance. They’re unique but universally loved. And we even included a few reasons why we love them (tasting notes, gift boxes, collaborations, etc.)

We’ve included a celebratory Champagne from Dom Pérignon that your recipient will be itching to pop before the end of the night, as well as unique red and white wines that make great additions to any wine cellar. Here are seven bottles anyone will be thrilled to receive this holiday season, whether you’re gifting as a token of appreciation for hosting dinner or just want to give a boozy Christmas present.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!