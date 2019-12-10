1. Dom Pérignon Lenny Kravitz Vintage 2008 Get It

Dom Pérignon is inherently luxe and celebratory—always worth gifting to those on the upper tier of your “nice list.” The Vintage 2008 bottle just got a goldsmith-inspired makeover through a partnership with musician Lenny Kravitz. The iconic shield has been elevated with hammered metal, certainly meeting the dress code for any holiday or New Year’s Eve parties. As for the champagne itself, it’s spicy and woody on the nose and promises a smoky finish.

[$200; wine.com]

