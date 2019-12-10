2. Graham 20 Year Tawny Port Get It

Want to come bearing something other than bubbly? Tawny ports are still celebratory, just in a more demure fashion. These sweet Portugal dessert wines have spent years—often decades—aging in wood barrels, then topped with brandy. A nutty backbone balances out the sweetness in the Graham 20 Year Tawny Port, which has hints of orange peel and pairs nicely with nuts, pies, vanilla ice cream and, yes, even fruitcakes. It’s best enjoyed next to a crackling fireplace as a nightcap.

[$60; drizly.com]

