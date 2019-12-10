3. Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Gift Box Get It

If you’re shopping for an oenophile who loves both reds and whites, this Grand Reserve Gift Box from Kendall-Jackson is diplomatic. It features the Grand Reserve Chardonnay, which has a hint of vanilla and spice; the Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, which is a bold cab with fragrances of mocha and nutmeg; and the Grand Reserve Pinot Noir, which has berry pie notes and a smooth-as-velvet finish.

[$90; kj.com]

