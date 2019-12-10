4. Adelsheim 2017 Trail Blazers 50th Anniversary Pinot Noir Get It

Thanks to its cool climate and volcanic soil, Oregon produces some remarkable pinot noirs. Case in point: This pinot from the Chehalem Mountains, which boasts aromatic waves of cocoa, black raspberry, and a little cherry pie. Basketball fans will appreciate the label, which is a nod to the Portland Trail Blazers. We love that 10 percent of wine sales go toward the Trail Blazers Foundation, which provides grants to various nonprofits.

[$50; adelsheim.com]

