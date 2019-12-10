5. Early Mountain 2017 Shenandoah Springs Cabernet Franc Get It

While you’re on the party circuit, keep a few of these cabernet franc bottles on hand as host gifts. Cabernet franc is great for gifting because its approachable and medium-bodied. This one from a small artisan winery in Virginia is unique because the season yielded red grapes that were riper and richer than usual. The lush wine has notes of plum and black cherry, and pairs well with rich comfort foods common during the holiday season.

[$45; earlymountain.com]

