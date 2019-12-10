6. Dreaming Tree Red Wine Three Pack Get It

Dreaming Tree—a collaboration between musician Dave Matthews and winemaker Sean McKenzie—doesn’t just make good wine, it also donates thousands to environmental conservation groups. For the holidays, they have some fun wine gifts, like this red wine trio of pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, and a red blend. It comes with a $50 Ticketmaster gift card for those on your list who love both wine and live music.

[$95; dreamingtreewines.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!