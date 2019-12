7. Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Get It

Not a chardonnay drinker yourself and unsure what to get someone who is? Turn your attention to the 2017 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay. It opens with fresh peach and apricot, then florals take center stage, closing with pear and cinnamon. Rife with vanilla and apple blossom, it harmoniously hits the notes of a great chardonnay.

[$58; montelena.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!