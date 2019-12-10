8. Gérard Bertrand Art de Vivre Languedoc Red

For amazing taste and a showoff gift, we love Gérard Bertrand Art de Vivre Red. It blends syrah, grenache, and mourvèdre grapes. It’s aged in French oak barrels for 8 months and pairs well with hearty meals like grilled meats and vegetables. The other stand-out feature is it comes in a natural ceramic bottle, harkening back to the earliest forms of winemaking. The opacity reduces the damage that long exposure to light has on the wine, but there’s little chance that it’ll sit around for very long without being consumed. It also looks and drinks like a much pricier bottle than it is. Best to have a few on-hand for impromptu guests and gifts.

[$20; wine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!