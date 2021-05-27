These Insulated, Cooling Whiskey Glasses Will Be Your New Lifetime Drinkwear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the summer around the corner and memorial day knocking on our door, that means we got a lot of time to spend in our backyards. The weather is nice and we can just kick back and relax. Which means it is now the perfect time to crack open some whiskey and unwind with a cool drink in hand.

But being that the weather is gonna get pretty hot, those drinks are gonna lose their chill pretty quickly. Ice will melt and leave you with a water-downed glass of your favorite brown liquor. Which is no good. No good at all. That’s why you need to get some cooling whiskey glasses to keep your drinks perfect.

Having some cooling whiskey glasses in hand is going to be a big lifesaver this summer. You just pull them out of the freezer and pour the drink in to let them keep your favorite brand as icy and flavorful as you prefer. A lot better than watering it down with ice cube after ice cube that keeps melting.

There are a lot of these kinds of glasses out there. So to help you guys out, we picked 5 of the best. And all you gotta do is scroll down to check them out. Pick the ones that work best for you and get your summer properly stockpiled with all you need to keep it relaxed and breezy.

