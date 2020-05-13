Cassava Takes Root

These Addicting Yuca Recipes Will Be on Rotation All Summer Long

Grilled Cassava Flour Flatbread With Veggies
Grilled Cassava Flour Flatbread With Veggies

Courtesy of chef Kyle Knall of Electric Lemon in New York City

Serves 3 to 6

Ingredients

  • 4 1⁄2 cups cassava flour
  • 1⁄2 cup cooked, skinned, and mashed Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 packet (1⁄4 oz) active dry yeast
  • 2 1⁄2 tbsp kosher salt
  • 3⁄4 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1⁄4 cup parsley, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish
  • 1⁄4 cup mint, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish
  • Juice of 2 lemons, divided
  • 2 cups sliced mixed vegetables (like onion, broccoli, squash, and romanesco)
  • 1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan

Instructions

  1. In the bowl of an electric mixer, using a hook attachment, mix together flour, potatoes, 1⁄4 cup oil, yeast, and salt with up to 2 cups warm water until a smooth ball forms; cover with plastic wrap and set aside to proof, 1 hour. When dough doubles in size, divide into 3 balls and roll each out to 1⁄4-inch thickness. Brush both sides with 2 tbsp oil and cook on a grill pan over medium heat, flipping once, until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, herbs, and juice of 1 lemon; cover and refrigerate.
  3. Toss vegetables with 1 tbsp oil and salt. Char in a grill pan over high heat for 5 minutes; mix in remaining 1 tbsp oil and juice of 1 lemon.
  4. Divide yogurt and vegetables among crusts. Serve topped with Parmesan and remaining herbs.

