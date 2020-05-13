Grilled Cassava Flour Flatbread With Veggies

Courtesy of chef Kyle Knall of Electric Lemon in New York City

Serves 3 to 6

Ingredients

4 1⁄2 cups cassava flour

1⁄2 cup cooked, skinned, and mashed Yukon Gold potatoes

1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 packet (1⁄4 oz) active dry yeast

2 1⁄2 tbsp kosher salt

3⁄4 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

1⁄4 cup parsley, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

1⁄4 cup mint, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

Juice of 2 lemons, divided

2 cups sliced mixed vegetables (like onion, broccoli, squash, and romanesco)

1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan

Instructions

In the bowl of an electric mixer, using a hook attachment, mix together flour, potatoes, 1⁄4 cup oil, yeast, and salt with up to 2 cups warm water until a smooth ball forms; cover with plastic wrap and set aside to proof, 1 hour. When dough doubles in size, divide into 3 balls and roll each out to 1⁄4-inch thickness. Brush both sides with 2 tbsp oil and cook on a grill pan over medium heat, flipping once, until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, herbs, and juice of 1 lemon; cover and refrigerate. Toss vegetables with 1 tbsp oil and salt. Char in a grill pan over high heat for 5 minutes; mix in remaining 1 tbsp oil and juice of 1 lemon. Divide yogurt and vegetables among crusts. Serve topped with Parmesan and remaining herbs.

