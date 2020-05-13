Yuca Con Mojo
Courtesy of Versailles Cuban Restaurant in Miami
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 3 to 4 medium peeled yucas, cut into 3-inch chunks (or frozen, thawed)
- 1⁄2 cup olive oil
- 10 to 12 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 medium yellow onion, grated
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1⁄2 tsp freshly ground white pepper
- 3⁄4 cup sour orange juice, or equal parts lime and grapefruit juices
- 1⁄4 cup torn, stemmed parsley for garnish
- In a large pot of water salted with kosher salt, over high heat, boil yuca for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until yuca is fork-tender, at least 1 hour. Drain and set aside.
- In a medium pan over medium-low heat, heat oil and sauté garlic and onion with salt and pepper until onions are soft, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in juice. Add yuca, gently toss to coat, and serve garnished with parsley.
