Yuca Fries With Salsa Diablo
Courtesy of chef Enrique Limardo of Alma Cocina Latina in Baltimore
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 2 large yucas, peeled and cut into fry-shaped spears
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 6 oz canned roasted red peppers
- 1 medium tomato
- 1 1⁄2 oz Worcestershire sauce
- 1 oz jarred sofrito
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- Chopped fresh hot pepper (like chile de arbol) to taste
Instructions
- Heat oven to 400°F. In a large pot of water salted with kosher salt, over high heat, boil yuca until it starts to soften, 8 to 10 minutes; strain, rinse in cold water, and transfer to a baking sheet. Drizzle yuca with oil and arrange so fries aren’t touching. Bake yuca until crispy, flipping once, 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in the pitcher of a blender, blitz together peppers, tomato, Worcestershire, sofrito, sugar, and salt until peppers are completely broken down. Add hot pepper to taste and blend until smooth. Serve fries immediately with salsa.
