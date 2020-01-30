2. Green Gables

Too often, orange juice hides the flavors and aromas of Prosecco, says Chris Willers, lead bartender and general manager of Narrative, located in Denver’s Haute Cherry Creek neighborhood. In this twist on a classic, he uses citrus vodka, mint, and cucumber, none of which challenge the Prosecco too much.

Ingredients

0.75 oz St. George Citrus Vodka

0.25 oz simple syrup

3 slices of cucumber

5 mint leaves

4 oz Prosecco

Instructions

Combine all ingredients, except Prosecco, into a shaker tin. Add ice and shake 20 times. No need to muddle the mint; shaking it will release enough of its flavor. Strain into a champagne flute and top with the Prosecco. Garnish with a cucumber slice and mint sprig.

