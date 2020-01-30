3. Cohasset Punch

Entertaining a crowd? This champagne cocktail is a riff on an 1800s recipe that originated in Chicago—a rum Manhattan mixed with canned peaches and lemon juice, says Adam Peabody, head of mixology at LH Rooftop in Chicago. He’s taking a modern approach by using a pineapple rum and champagne. (Save your canned peaches).

Ingredients (makes 8–10 servings)

8 oz Plantation Pineapple Rum

4 oz peach syrup

4 oz water

3 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz Sweet vermouth

0.25 oz Angostura Bitters

1 bottle champagne

lemon wedges for garnish

Instructions

Mix all ingredients except for champagne in a medium-sized punch bowl and refrigerate for one hour to chill. Ladle into punch glasses and top with champagne. Garnish each drink with a lemon wedge.

