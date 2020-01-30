4. French 75 With Cognac

New Orleans’ Jewel of the South bartender and co-owner Chris Hannah put his own twist on the French 75. “I use Cognac instead of the gin normally found in French 75s and the 50–50 ratio of sweet and sour makes this cocktail drier than the classic version,” Hannah says. It’s been a hit over the years.

Ingredients

1.25 oz Cognac

0.35 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

2 oz Brut Champagne

lemon peel for garnish

Instructions

Combine Cognac, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a mixing tin and shake with ice. Strain into a tulip champagne glass. Top with Champagne. Garnish with a lemon peel.

