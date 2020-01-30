5. La Vie En Rose

Patricia Grimm, the bar director at Adele’s in Nashville, TN, says the muse for this tangy, fizzy champagne cocktail is Édith Piaf’s original recording of “La Vie En Rose.” “It’s about being in love and living ‘life in pink,’ ” she says, which feels on-brand for Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients

1 oz Wild Roots Gin

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

1 drop Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters

2 oz Los Monteros Brut Rosé Cava

rose petal for garnish

Instructions

Shake all ingredients except the Brut Rosé Cava and strain into a coup or champagne glass. Top with the Los Monteros Brut Rosé Cava. Garnish with a rose petal.

