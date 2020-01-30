6. Cannes 75

“Thanks to the success of the film Casablanca, Hollywood went on to make the French 75 an international star of the French cocktail scene,” says mixologist Emanuele Balestra. “We serve it regularly at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes, where our guests can choose between the original recipe and our house version, which boasts flavors of raspberry and lemon balm.” Here’s how Balestra has adapted the classic.

Ingredients

1 oz gin

0.33 oz crème de framboise

2 drops bitters

3 oz chilled Champagne

Instructions

Pour the gin and crème de framboise into a martini glass, then add the bitters. Top with champagne. Garnish with a sprig of lemon balm.

