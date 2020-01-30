7. Scarlett O’Hara
The original Scarlett O’Hara cocktail was made with Southern Comfort, cranberry juice, and lime. “It never excited me very much, but I’m a huge fan of anything with the authentic, dry taste of fresh cranberries,” says Karen Hoskin, chief mixologist, CEO, and co-founder of Montanya Distiller. So Hoskin reinvented it on her own terms and topped it with champagne.
Ingredients
- fine turbinado sugar for the rim
- 2.5 oz Montanya Platino Rum
- 1 tsp organic cranberry juice (use frozen concentrated form)
- 0.5 oz fresh lime, juiced
- 0.25 oz simple syrup (or to taste, depending on the sweetness of the cranberry
- concentrate)
- champagne to top
- cranberries for garnish
Instructions
- To make simple syrup at home, bring sugar and water to a boil at a ratio of 1:1. Refrigerate for up to 30 days.
- Sugar the rim. A fine turbinado sugar works great.
- In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine rum, frozen cranberry concentrate, lime juice, and simple syrup. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with a splash of champagne. Garnish with fresh cranberries.
