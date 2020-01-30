7. Scarlett O’Hara

The original Scarlett O’Hara cocktail was made with Southern Comfort, cranberry juice, and lime. “It never excited me very much, but I’m a huge fan of anything with the authentic, dry taste of fresh cranberries,” says Karen Hoskin, chief mixologist, CEO, and co-founder of Montanya Distiller. So Hoskin reinvented it on her own terms and topped it with champagne.

Ingredients

fine turbinado sugar for the rim

2.5 oz Montanya Platino Rum

1 tsp organic cranberry juice (use frozen concentrated form)

0.5 oz fresh lime, juiced

0.25 oz simple syrup (or to taste, depending on the sweetness of the cranberry

concentrate)

champagne to top

cranberries for garnish

Instructions

To make simple syrup at home, bring sugar and water to a boil at a ratio of 1:1. Refrigerate for up to 30 days. Sugar the rim. A fine turbinado sugar works great. In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine rum, frozen cranberry concentrate, lime juice, and simple syrup. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with a splash of champagne. Garnish with fresh cranberries.

