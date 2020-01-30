8. Champs #2

Bourbon and champagne? It’s like double jeopardy, according to Nose Dive Gastropub in Greenville, SC. The cocktail is light, crisp, and fruit-forward, without sacrificing the taste of bourbon. “The smoky bourbon harmonizes beautifully with the tart lemons and raspberries, tailing off with sweetness to round the drink out,” says Larry Bullock, assistant manager at Nose Dive Gastropub.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon

0.75 oz simple syrup

0.25 oz lemon juice

2 raspberries

2 oz champagne

Instructions

Shake the first three ingredients with ice and double strain into a rocks glass over ice. Drop a raspberry in, top with champagne, then garnish with the other raspberry.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!