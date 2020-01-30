9. Fizzy Fix Champagne Cocktail

If you need an introduction to scotch, this cocktail will do it for you, says James Samson, the beverage director at Reviver Cocktail Bar in Chicago. Made with Johnnie Walker Black label and topped with Champagne, it’s a spin on “The Penicillin.”

Ingredients

0.75 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz honey

0.5 oz Canton ginger liqueur

4 oz Champagne

rosemary for garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except the Champagne. Shake with light ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Top with Champagne and garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

