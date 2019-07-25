If nobody’s forced vegetables on you since you were a kid, consider this an order. British researchers found that cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, kale, cabbage, and cauliflower, may quash a gene in prostate tissue related to prostate cancer.

In the study, men with early-stage prostate cancer ate broccoli soup for a year. Those who had a soup with a boost of glucoraphanin—a phytonutrient in certain vegetables—saw total suppression of the gene that causes cancer cells to infect healthy tissue.

Make it a point to eat a lot of cruciferous produce. And don’t shy away from frozen vegetables. They’re usually picked when at peak ripeness, which is also when glucoraphanin levels are highest.