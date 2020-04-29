When it comes to stocking your bar at home, there are always designated spots for the appropriate bottles. On one shelf, there are your daily drinkers ($30-$50 range). The next shelf up, you have your special occasion sips for the day when you have guests over again (likely in the $100-$200 ballpark). And lastly, on the top shelf, you typically place your flagships—these are the bottles that you crack open on the very finest of evenings (we’re talking $300 and up). And if tequila is your drink of choice, then QUI Rare Extra Anejo needs to be the next bottle you have shipped to your home and placed as the headliner in your bar.

It’s a treat before you even take a sip thanks to the packaging. It’s shipped in a finely crafted box, and the decanter looks and feels like it most certainly belongs nowhere but the top shelf, accented with gold and designed with elegant curves.

The brand aged the tequila 12 years in hand-selected and meticulously matured Tennessee Whiskey and French Bordeaux barrels. The result is that the QUI Rare’s flavor is wonderfully rich and quite possibly might be the smoothest tequila this man’s ever tasted. And the polished, buttery finish really tops off the whole experience. The sophisticated blend of notes—toasted almond, sweet oak, and slight hints of maple—sets this anejo apart from other bottles we’ve previously tasted.

Take a sip and you might also notice rich vanilla, tobacco and caramel, giving this extra anejo a complex and wildly unique taste. For our taste test, we found that it became the perfect pairing for our spicy al pastor tacos and slow-cooked carnitas.

The bottom line: This bottle assuredly fits the bill for that special occasion sipper that you and your future guests will be buzzing about all evening.

(As of writing this review, it’s on sale for $100 off).

[$399; quitequila.tribecaspirits.com]

For something with a lower price point, consider the brand’s Platinum Extra Anejo (the world’s first platinum extra anejo tequila).

