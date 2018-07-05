Before the Crock-Pot or programmable pressure cooker, there was the Dutch oven—the O.G. of slow cooking. Despite all the technological advances in kitchenware, these cast-iron beauties remain one of the best ways to prepare a knockout campfire feast. They’re great for wild-games stews and chilis in the fall, no doubt. But in the summer, there’s no better way to cook seared corn on the cob, sloppy joes, vegetable medley, or pizza (yes, pizza) on an open fire. Best of all, though, with berries bountiful, you can blow some minds with a simple, delicious cobbler.

How to Make Easy Cast-Iron Cobbler

Directions: Pick 6 cups of fresh blackberries, blueberries, or peaches, then heat 30 charcoal briquettes or a comparable amount of coals. Pour the berries into a greased Dutch oven, then add 1 1/4 cups of granulated sugar. Next, mix one box of supermoist white-cake mix and one can of lemon soda, and pour over the berries. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of brown sugar and top with 5 tablespoons of butter in even chunks. Set the Dutch oven on top of half the charcoal, put on the lid, and, using tongs, evenly place the rest of briquettes on the lid. Let bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

This article is part of our Summer School series, a comprehensive guide to acing the year’s best season.

