This Glenlivet Nightcap Set is a Great Gift for the Holiday Season

We are in the holiday season folks. Thanksgiving has come and gone and we only got so much time left to get the gifts we need for the people in our lives. And if you want to get someone in your life a really special gift that is just chock full of wintertime coziness, then The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap Set is a perfect gift.

Right off the bat, The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap Set is a great gift because it comes with a bottle of unbelievably luscious 12-year-old whisky. This is one of the best bottles we’ve been able to sample in some time. And it is just the tip of the iceberg when you pick up this set from Reserve Bar.

The other thing that makes The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap Set such a great gift is that it also comes with a set of comfortable pajamas. A proper pair of pajamas that will fit in quite well with the holiday season. Available for men and women, these have been an absolute pleasure to have in our life when it’s time to get some sleep.

Not only that, but you also get a sleep mask with this set. Nothing wrong with getting even more help relaxing in bed for a better night’s rest. And you also get a recipe for an amazing cocktail, the Glenlivet Fireside Old Fashioned. It’s a blast of flavor that’ll make for a great drink to have after a long day this holiday season.

We were able to get The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap Set for ourselves and it has been a treat. A truly impressive set that will make for a great gift for pretty much anybody in your life. Be sure to pick it up now before it runs out, as this is a limited edition set that runs through the holidays and it is sure to sell out pretty fast.

Get It: Pick up The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap Set ($250) at Reserve Bar

