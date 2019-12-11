This Incredible Whisky Collection Could Fetch $10 Million at Auction





A once-in-a-lifetime collection of rare whiskies is heading to auction next year , and could fetch a record-breaking sum when it heads to the block.

The “Perfect” Collection is the legacy of the late Richard Gooding, a Colorado businessman who over his lifetime amassed over 3,900 bottles . Gooding’s passion eventually came to represent some of the largest individual collections of famous distilleries like Springbank, Bowomore, and Macallan.

Though Gooding traveled the world to visit distilleries, it appears thus far that his collection favors Scotch and Irish bottles, with the highlights so far bearing labels such as Glenfiddich and Bowmore, as well as several rare bottles of the rarest Macallan whiskies. The collection even includes so-called lost distillery bottles: whiskies that were produced at distilleries that are long gone, including Old Orkney from Stromness Distillery and Dallas Dhu.

Whisky Auctioneer, the auction house carrying out this auction, released a video to promote the auction, which includes expert responses to the collection. Most of those responses simply amounted to shock. “10 bottles of 40-year-old Laphroaig? I mean, no one has that,” said writer Angus MacRaild. “That’s ridiculous.”

There are bottles that experts in the field have never even seen in person—let alone tasted. Because of the size of the collection, it will actually be split into two lots, to be sold separately in 2020.

Gooding’s Perfect Collection is of particular interest now. The trend of record-breaking auctions has seemingly shown no limit as individual bottles of Macallan and rare Japanese whisky collections have dazzled over the last couple of years at auction houses such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

The auctions will go live on whiskyauctioneer.com in 2020 on February 7 and last until the 17, and they will be live again April 10–20. Maybe you don’t have $10 million set aside for your whiskey fund, but if you do, feel free to sign up for updates here.

