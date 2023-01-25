This Jose Cuervo Extra Añejo Tequila Makes an Amazing Addition to Your Home Bar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At this point in time, we only have a few weeks left until the Super Bowl. Only two games left to decide who is going to the big game. With the big game right around the corner, we need to prepare. There’s nothing like a Super Bowl party with friends and that party needs to be one with fun drinks in the mix. Which means you would be wise in having the Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila in the house for the big game.

Having a bottle of this Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila is a smart move and one that we can say is smart from personal experience. We have gotten our hands on this bottle and even though we aren’t the biggest tequila drinkers in the world, this is such a smooth and delectable bottle that anyone with a taste for alcohol can approve.

This Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila has quite a dark hue to it. Such a crisp color that just looking at it you can tell this is a bottle of liquor worth plunking the money down on. And the second you drink it up you will know that it was money well spent.

Putting this crisp drink down your throat is gonna be a memorable time. It’s so smooth and savory, with a richly oak-filled taste that has hints of almonds, cinnamon, and vanilla. The aroma has hints of apples and olives in there as well, so you get quite the sensory overload with this high-end bottle.

So if you are planning on hosting people for the Super Bowl this year, you should have a well-stocked bar ready for action. And the bar won’t be fully ready until this bottle of Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila is in it. Pick up a bottle or two from Reserve Bar right now and see why this is an awarding winning mixture in time for the big game.

Get It: Pick up the Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila ($185) at Reserve Bar

