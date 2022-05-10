This Keto Friendly and Sugar-Free Sichuan Chili Crisp Is Insanely Addictive

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re like us, you like to have a nice real kick to your meals. Spreading some hot sauce on your food to really make every bite an adventure. And if you’re looking for a good one that’s keto-friendly and sugar-free, this Sichuan Chili Crisp from Fly By Jing is going to become a fast favorite.

For you heat seekers out there, the Sichuan Chili Crisp is quite the condiment to add to your kitchen. It’s got a nice little crispy texture to it, as well as a nice little kick. Nothing too overwhelming, but enough of that fire to make sure you know exactly what it is you’re eating.

As indicated above, maybe the best feature of the Sichuan Chili Crisp is that it is keto-friendly. No carbs to be found in this winning mixture and no sugar either. So if you’re looking to lose some weight with a keto diet and/or you’re looking to cut back on that sweet stuff, this is not gonna hinder you in any way.

Another thing that’s so great about this hot sauce is that it can be used on pretty much anything. That’s just how delicious it is. Veggies, chicken, rice, and ice cream if you got some a highly specific craving in mind. You will be getting plenty of bang for your buck with this in your life.

We love a good hot sauce around these here parts and the Sichuan Chili Crisp is another winning addition to our collection. And it can be yours too when you pick it up for a great low price right now. Keep yourself keto and sugar-free while adding a smooth kick to your meals thanks to Fly By Jing.

Get It: Pick up the Sichuan Chili Crisp ($15) at Fly By Jing

