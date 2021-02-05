What’s the worst thing about nachos? Naked chips, buried beneath a pile of other chips, never touching a topping. That’s why we make nachos on a sheet pan. Spreading them out in a single layer ensures maximum coverage, kind of like what the Bucs D hopes to do to Travis Kelce. Here are three fresh, flavorful nacho recipes, whether you’re rooting for Brady, Mahomes, or just a good game.

Rooting for: Chiefs

Big Red Nachos

In Kansas City, the connection between Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is second only to that between pork and the city’s sweet, rusty barbecue sauce. Whether you smoke your own or buy your favorite brand, the pulled pork covering these stacked, saucy nachos bring flavor, moisture and heft.

Ingredients:

1 large bag tortilla chips

1 can refried beans

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

½ tsp allspice

Pinch kosher salt

2 cups prepared barbecue pulled pork

6 oz Monterey jack cheese, shredded

6 oz Oaxaca cheese, shredded

2 medium vine-ripened or red heirloom tomatoes, seeded and diced

Quick-Pickled Red Onions (recipe follows)

French-fried onions

Fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

Prep:

Heat the oven to 400°F. Combine the beans, sour cream, spices, and salt in a saucepot and warm through over medium-low heat until smooth and well combined. Arrange tortilla chips in an overlapping layer on a sheet pan and evenly distribute the refried beans and pulled pork over top. Cover with the cheeses and bake the nachos until the cheeses are melted and bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and garnish with the pickled and fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Quick-Pickled Red Onions:

1 cup white wine vinegar

1 cup water

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp kosher salt

1 red onion, thinly shaved

Bring the vinegar and water to a boil and add the salt and sugar, stirring to dissolve. Allow the brine to cool slightly, then transfer to a quart-sized glass jar with the onions. Cover and chill in the fridge until lightly pickled (they’ll turn soft and hot pink), about 1 hour.

Rooting for: Bucs

Nachos Numero 12

You don’t get to Super Bowl after Super Bowl without staying in shape. Be like the ageless Tom B. and make these vegetable-packed, dairy-free nachos, healthy enough to allow for a few extra almonds for dessert.

Ingredients:

1 large bag tortilla chips

2 poblano peppers

2 cubanelle peppers

1 husked ear of corn

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 cups cooked and drained black beans

1 cup cooked and drained pinto beans

1 head Tuscan kale, leaves stripped from steams and shredded

1 cup prepared guacamole

½ cup Chipotle Coconut Crema (recipe follows)

Fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

Prep:

Heat the oven to 450°F. Toss the peppers with olive oil and salt and roast whole in the oven until thoroughly charred, about 15 minutes. Halfway through cooking, oil and salt the corn and add it to the pan with the peppers. Remove the peppers and corn and when cool enough to handle, slice the peppers into thin strips and shave the corn off the cob.

Lower the heat to 400°F. Arrange tortilla chips in an overlapping layer on a sheet pan and evenly distribute the beans over top, followed by the roasted peppers and corn. Rub the kale with oil and salt and distribute over top.

Bake for 15 minutes to warm the nachos through. Remove from the oven and garnish with guacamole, crema, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Chipotle Coconut Crema:

1 cup coconut sour cream

2 chipotles in adobo

1 tsp cumin

Juice ½ lime

Pinch kosher salt

Puree the ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Rooting for: Just a good game

Barbacoa Halftime Nachos

No skin in the game? These nachos are ideal for a football fan more obsessed with the food than the score. The succulent, slowly cooked barbacoa—our go-to recipe is from Meroma restaurant in Mexico City—takes some time, but the payoff is worth it.

Ingredients:

1 large bag tortilla chips

3 cups cooked and drained barbacoa

2 cups cooked and drained chickpeas

1 cup Pickled Spicy Oregano Carrots (recipe follows)

½ cup pomegranate seeds

6 oz queso fresco, crumbled

1 small white onion, finely diced

Fresh cilantro

Fresh oregano

Lime wedges

Prep:

Heat the oven to 400°F. Arrange tortilla chips in an overlapping layer on a sheet pan and evenly distribute the following, in order, over top: barbacoa, chickpeas, and carrots. Bake for 15 minutes to warm the nachos through. Remove from the oven and garnish with pomegranate seeds, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and oregano. Serve with lime wedges.

Spicy Oregano Pickled Carrots:

1 cup white wine vinegar

1 cup water

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp kosher salt

1 large bunch of carrots, peeled and sliced on a bias into ¼-inch pieces

1 tbsp dried oregano (Mexican if you can find it)

1 cinnamon stick (Mexican if you can find it), toasted

½ habanero chile

Bring the vinegar and water to a boil and add the salt and sugar, stirring to dissolve. Allow the brine to cool slightly, then transfer to a quart-sized glass jar with the carrots, oregano, cinnamon, and habanero. Cover and chill in the fridge until pickled, 2 to 3 days.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!