The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

1900’ Burger, Mount Snow, VT

With a menu full of mouth-watering burgers and thick milkshakes, 1900′ Burger in Mount Snow serves up some of the best ski town burgers east of the Mississippi. Our fave to recharge after skiing its 1,700 vert: the Mac Burger, featuring ground black angus beef on a fresh roll topped with Cabot mac and cheese and caramelized onions (ask for extra napkins). “You really can’t go wrong with it, especially when ordering it in the land of Cabot cheese,” says Mount Snow’s Jamie Storrs. “It warms you up and gets you ready to head back out on the slopes. Or pair it with a boozy milkshake and start après early.” Other options include the I’ve-Died-and-Gone-to-Heaven Burger with a cabernet reduction; the Houston We Have a Problem Burger, topped with barbecue brisket; or, heaven forbid, the Haute Dog.

