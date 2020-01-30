The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

Back Door Grill, Steamboat Springs, CO

The hardest part at Back Door Grill in Steamboat Springs, is getting through the all-natural Colorado beef menu. Let’s see … the Mahalo with pineapple and Swiss cheese, the Twilight Zone with cheddar, bacon, creamy Sriracha, and peanut butter, or the How Ya Doin with cream cheese, jalapeno jelly, and bacon. And the Buzz Lightyear, with bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, and a fried egg, is its best-seller, moving more than 20,000 a year. But then your eyes settle on the Dirty Harry, featuring peanut butter, a fried egg, hashbrowns, and cheddar cheese on, yes, a glazed doughnut with powdered sugar. “People order it because it’s different and a little funky,” says GM Gabriel Sanchez. “They say, ‘Wow what? It comes on a donut?’” Bonus: Take your eyes off the Dirty Harry for a second and try to count the dirty dollar bills tacked to the walls.

